H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

HEES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

