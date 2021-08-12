Head-To-Head Analysis: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 7.83% 8.22% 3.98%

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 2 1 0 2.33

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.19 billion 0.67 $139.80 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and Macedonia segments. The company was founded on December 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

