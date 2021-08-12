Head to Head Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Doximity and NTT DATA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78 NTT DATA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $62.71, indicating a potential downside of 22.38%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA 3.32% 7.31% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and NTT DATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.04 $722.33 million $0.52 31.21

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

