Head-To-Head Analysis: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum -567.57% -148.04% -55.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 2 1 8 0 2.55 Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $92.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Abraxas Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.65 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.41 -$184.52 million N/A N/A

Abraxas Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin. The company was founded by Robert L.G. Watson in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

