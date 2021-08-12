Head to Head Analysis: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) versus Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 1 4 4 0 2.33 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Materials currently has a consensus target price of $34.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.33%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.79 $141.24 million $0.81 43.99 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.83 $6.76 million $0.11 133.91

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Summit Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

