Head-To-Head Comparison: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) vs. Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rafael has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rafael and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Rafael.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Brookfield Property Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 180.42 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.10 billion 1.33 -$1.23 billion N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Brookfield Property Partners -16.80% -2.02% -0.76%

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

