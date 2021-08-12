Head to Head Comparison: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) versus Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.39 $3.83 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.43 -$229.71 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VOC Energy Trust and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74% Battalion Oil -241.40% -1.24% -0.44%

Risk & Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

