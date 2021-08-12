Head-To-Head Contrast: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $13.58 billion 1.59 $871.00 million $4.52 12.62 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edison International and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Edison International beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

