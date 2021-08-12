Head to Head Contrast: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

This table compares Himax Technologies and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.80 $47.13 million $0.27 52.78 Semtech $595.12 million 7.04 $59.90 million $1.12 57.61

Semtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40% Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.79%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats Himax Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.