Head-To-Head Review: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $6.02 million 35.46 -$35.58 million ($1.66) -3.74 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($3.06) -1.32

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 445.91%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -398.34% -113.17% -62.63% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.29% -53.15%

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC. The company has also completed a Phase II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, pancreatic cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; AV-203, a potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which completed Phase I clinical trial for treating human ErbB3; and AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of cachexia. The company's preclinical stage product includes AV-353 that targets the Notch 3 pathway. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; and Bristol Myers Squibb. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

