Head to Head Review: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudson Global and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Hudson Global.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -0.22% 0.49% 0.36% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and Volt Information Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $101.45 million 0.48 -$1.24 million ($0.38) -48.13 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.14 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -8.12

Hudson Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volt Information Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

