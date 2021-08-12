Head-To-Head Review: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) vs. Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca -2.09% 1.58% 0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Itaú Corpbanca’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.16 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca $2.01 billion 0.65 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Itaú Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Itaú Corpbanca on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking. The Long-term Savings segment offers insurance as well as management of retirement savings accounts such as pensions. The Brokerage Sector segment comprises the subsidiaries and provides products and services to individuals and corporations including brokerage services, financial advisory, portfolio structuring and management, asset management, investment banking and sale of investment funds, and equity and debt instruments. The SOFOM and Other Finance Companies segment refers to the activities of Arrendadora y Factor Banorte (leasing and factoring), Almacenadora Banorte (warehousing), and Solida Administradora de Portafolios. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

