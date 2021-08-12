Head to Head Survey: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) versus Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

89.4% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.21, meaning that its stock price is 421% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guidewire Software and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 0 4 3 0 2.43 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus price target of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -3.52% -0.65% -0.46% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Celerity Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $742.31 million 12.51 -$27.20 million $0.20 558.25 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.