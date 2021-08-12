Head to Head Survey: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11% Banco Bradesco 20.84% 16.96% 1.52%

74.7% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.61, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.38 $221.58 million $0.94 15.55 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.92 $3.21 billion N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

