Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $410.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.70 million and the highest is $412.33 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $435.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

