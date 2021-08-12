Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $173.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.52 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $689.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.46 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $691.62 million, with estimates ranging from $690.23 million to $693.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

