Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

HTBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 245,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,678. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

