Hegic Market Cap Hits $111.43 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $111.43 million and approximately $101.44 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

