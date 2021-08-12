Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Sells $490,207.41 in Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05.
- On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $238.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.