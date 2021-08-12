Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $8,495.50

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Helex coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $8,495.50 and approximately $5,082.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.