Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $494.50

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 494.50 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 490.96 ($6.41), with a volume of 61290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($6.09).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £589.44 million and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

