Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

HLIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HLIO stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,992,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

