Helium Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $16.17 or 0.00035925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $31.71 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00298292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.47 or 0.02295446 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,419,206 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

