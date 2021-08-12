HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.13 ($106.04).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.00 ($96.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

