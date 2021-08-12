HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €51.50 ($60.59) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.13 ($106.04).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.00 ($96.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company’s 50-day moving average is €81.48.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

