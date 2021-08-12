HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.37. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

