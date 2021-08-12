Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) vs. Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Head-To-Head Survey

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Helmerich & Payne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.70 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -32.48

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Volatility & Risk

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fast Track Solutions and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 4 9 8 0 2.19

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $26.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne -28.25% -9.21% -6.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems. Fast Track Solutions Inc. is based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

