Helmet.insure Hits Market Cap of $12.44 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,432,914 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars.

