HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $600.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and $600.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,322.31 or 0.99853243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00031577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00071712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014854 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,002,229 coins and its circulating supply is 262,867,079 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.