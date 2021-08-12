Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

FRA HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €88.44 ($104.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,212 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

