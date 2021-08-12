Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €103.00 ($121.18) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €88.44 ($104.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

