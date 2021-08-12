Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €88.44 ($104.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

