Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €114.00 ($134.12) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €88.44 ($104.05). The stock had a trading volume of 315,212 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €89.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

