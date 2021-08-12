Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €88.44 ($104.05). 315,212 shares of the company traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

