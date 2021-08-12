Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €88.44 ($104.05). The company had a trading volume of 315,212 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

