Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €95.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching €88.44 ($104.05). 315,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

