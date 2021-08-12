Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting €88.44 ($104.05). The stock had a trading volume of 315,212 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

