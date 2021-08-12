Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stake Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Heritage Financial makes up 2.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Heritage Financial worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFWA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,862. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

