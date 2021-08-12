Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $159.20.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

