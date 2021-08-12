Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.29 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00009697 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

