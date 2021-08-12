HEROcoin Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $121,009.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.