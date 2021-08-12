HeroNode Price Tops $0.0002 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $236,468.66 and $30.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

