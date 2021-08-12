Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,872,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.