HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

