HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.33). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.33), with a volume of 607,218 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jim Strang purchased 37,500 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.