Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,394. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

