Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 48,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,959. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

