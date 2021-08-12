Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
HIMX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
