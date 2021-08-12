Hoge Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $32.80 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and approximately $754,157.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,193,405,597 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

