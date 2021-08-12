Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Head to Head Analysis

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Holley 0 0 1 0 3.00

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.18%. Holley has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing -10.22% 20.00% 5.88% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.81 billion 0.41 -$210.70 million $1.14 12.56 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modine Manufacturing.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Holley on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co. engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Automotive segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, and EGR coolers, to OEMs primarily in the automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The VTS segment provides engineered heat transfer systems and components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment. The CIS segment offers thermal management products, including customized coils and coolers. The BHVAC segment includes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products, pr

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.